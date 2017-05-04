The Latest: Russia, US restore Syria ...

The Latest: Russia, US restore Syria 'deconfliction' channel

Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Russia's Defense Ministry says its military chief of staff and the chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff have confirmed their readiness to restore a communications channel aimed at preventing midair incidents between Russian and US warplanes over Syria. Generals Valery Gerasimov and Joseph Dunford also discussed setting up further conflict-avoidance measures in a Saturday telephone call, the ministry said in a statement reported by Russian news agencies.

Chicago, IL

