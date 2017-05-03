The Latest: Russia plan for Syria saf...

The Latest: Russia plan for Syria safe zones being discussed

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

This photo provided by Azaz Media Office, a Syrian anti-government activist group, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows a Syrian White Helmet civil defense worker extinguishing a burning car at the explosion scene, in Azaz town, north Syria, Wednesday, May 3, 2017. Syrian activists say a large explosion in a northern town along the border with Turkey has killed and wounded several people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... 2 hr True Christian wi... 5
News Sarkozy calls Netanyahu a - liar' (Nov '11) 4 hr Anita Hill Truther 50
News Mike Pence: Trump is considering moving the Ame... 4 hr New Budget 2
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr 30 Simran 34
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Apr 29 TRD 71,285
News The American embassy in Tel Aviv on a regular d... Apr 28 Jeff Brightone 1
News Trump may announce US embassy move to Jerusalem... Apr 27 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,631 • Total comments across all topics: 280,754,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC