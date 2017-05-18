The Latest: Reports: IS offensive kil...

The Latest: Reports: IS offensive kills 15 Syrian civilians

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

Syrian state media and monitoring group say that at least 15 civilians have been killed in an Islamic State offensive on a government-held area in Syria. The reports gave different death tolls for the IS attack on the village of Aqarab al-Safiyeh in central Syria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Louis Farrakhan Still 'Leading Anti-Semite': ADL 1 hr khbv 8
News Why U.S. Allies Saudi Arabia and Israel Are Loo... (May '15) 3 hr USS LIBERTY 12
News The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Co... 4 hr Never Mind 12
News Saudi Arabia working to dazzle Trump in busy ov... 4 hr Chico 1
News How the Six-Day War changed American Jews 22 hr IDF and Mossad Fan 2
News Intel spat adds to Israeli concerns about Trump... Wed Jeff Brightone 1
News Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ... Wed James 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,038 • Total comments across all topics: 281,107,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC