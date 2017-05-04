The Latest: Germany won't allow Turki...

The Latest: Germany won't allow Turkish death penalty vote

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this Thursday, May 4, 2017 photo, Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel talks during a media conference after a meeting with Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka in Prague, Czech Republic. Michel said that the time has come for the European Union to make a final decision about Turkey's "dead-end" EU membership process because after months of provocation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, "masochism must have its limits."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Can We Finally Get Over Bernie Sanders? 2 hr Bishop Tutu fan 2
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... 17 hr Truthmongerdotinfo 3
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... 19 hr Raz 2
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... Fri Decency_my strong... 10
News Sarkozy calls Netanyahu a - liar' (Nov '11) Thu Appomatox Surrend... 51
News Mike Pence: Trump is considering moving the Ame... Wed New Budget 2
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr 30 Simran 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,375 • Total comments across all topics: 280,818,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC