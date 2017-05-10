the Drive: Dems push for independent ...

the Drive: Dems push for independent probe; DeVos booed; Dakota Access leaks

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is threatening to use a parliamentary maneuver to force a vote on a bill that would create an independent panel to investigate possible contacts between the Trump campaign and Russian officials. Pelosi says in a letter Wednesday to House Democrats that they'll file a discharge petition if Speaker Paul Ryan doesn't call up the legislation "immediately upon our return next week."

