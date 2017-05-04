Syrian rebels and families start leav...

Syrian rebels and families start leaving Damascus

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Mourners carry the coffins of more than 50 people killed in a recent car bomb attack in Damascus, Syria Hundreds of rebels and their families have boarded buses to leave a besieged opposition-held neighbourhood of the Syrian capital Damascus, according to state TV and opposition activists. Hundreds of rebels and their families have boarded buses to leave a besieged opposition-held neighbourhood of the Syrian capital Damascus, according to state TV and opposition activists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... 21 hr joe 4
News Can We Finally Get Over Bernie Sanders? Sat Bishop Tutu fan 2
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... Fri Raz 2
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May 5 Decency_my strong... 10
News Sarkozy calls Netanyahu a - liar' (Nov '11) May 4 Appomatox Surrend... 51
News Mike Pence: Trump is considering moving the Ame... May 3 New Budget 2
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr 30 Simran 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,784 • Total comments across all topics: 280,860,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC