Suicide bomber wounds several Lebanese soldiers in north -security sources
A suicide bomber detonated an explosive vest, killing himself and lightly wounding several Lebanese soldiers in the north of the country on Friday, security sources and the army said. The incident took place in the town of Arsal close to the Syrian border.
