Sudan's president invited by Saudi Arabia to Trump meeting

In this Monday, April 13, 2015 file photo, President Omar al-Bashir prepares to cast his ballot as he runs for another term, on the first day of the presidential and legislative elections, in Khartoum, Sudan. Saudi officials close to the king say Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir has been invited to an upcoming summit in the Saudi capital with President Donald Trump and world leaders from across the Muslim world.

