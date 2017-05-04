Specter of bribery cases hangs over F...

Specter of bribery cases hangs over FIFA Council elections

The specter of fresh corruption scandals hangs over the annual gathering of world soccer leaders, two years after the FIFA Congress was shaken by the exposure of far-reaching fraud. The election of Asian members to FIFA's ruling council on Monday kickstarts a week of meetings in Bahrain, with powerbroker Sheikh Ahmad Al Fahad Al Sabah off the ballot after his alleged bribery was disclosed by American authorities.

