Sounds of silence? Trump's body language speaks volumes
In this May 25, 2017 file image taken from NATO TV, Montenegro Prime Minister Dusko Markovic, second right, appears to be pushed by President Donald Trump as they were given a tour of NATO's new headquarters after taking part in a group photo, during a NATO summit of heads of state and government in Brussels. Trump hasn't done a lot of public speaking during his big trip abroad.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On trip abroad, Trump stays on script, but will...
|20 min
|fingers mcgurke
|16
|In U.S. presidential first, Trump prays at Jeru...
|30 min
|fingers mcgurke
|80
|White House Middle East Victory Lap Draws Skept...
|32 min
|fingers mcgurke
|12
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|1 hr
|Rico from East Lo...
|78
|Shavuot is about breaking the tablets, and putt...
|2 hr
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Why Atheism Will Replace Religion (Aug '12)
|7 hr
|John
|14,736
|Choosing Israel, Trump Mirrors Reagan
|17 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|7
