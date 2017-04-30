Saudi police arrest 46 cell members l...

Saudi police arrest 46 cell members linked to Medina bombing

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

Saudi Arabia's security forces say they have arrested 46 people suspected of belonging to a terrorist cell responsible for a stunning attack outside of one of Islam's holiest sites last year. Interior Ministry spokesman Maj.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Sun Simran 34
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Sat TRD 71,285
News The American embassy in Tel Aviv on a regular d... Apr 28 Jeff Brightone 1
News Trump may announce US embassy move to Jerusalem... Apr 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Apr 27 USS LIBERTY 121,928
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... Apr 26 okimar 2
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr 26 Silly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,777 • Total comments across all topics: 280,700,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC