Saudi Arabia working to dazzle Trump ...

Saudi Arabia working to dazzle Trump in busy overseas visit

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Saudi Arabia is making every effort to dazzle and impress President Trump on his first overseas trip, seizing on the visit to cement itself as a major player on the world stage and shove aside rival Iran. The kingdom has arranged a dizzying schedule of events for the two days Trump will be in town - inviting figures as varied as Sudanese President Omar el-Bashir, who has been indicted for war crimes by the International Criminal Court ; Bret Baier , a host on the Fox News Channel that is popular with Trump and his supporters; and American country singer Toby Keith , who is to perform for a male-only crowd in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, since unrelated men and women are segregated in public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Louis Farrakhan Still 'Leading Anti-Semite': ADL 13 hr khbv 8
News Why U.S. Allies Saudi Arabia and Israel Are Loo... (May '15) 16 hr USS LIBERTY 12
News The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Co... 16 hr Never Mind 12
News Saudi Arabia working to dazzle Trump in busy ov... 17 hr Chico 1
News How the Six-Day War changed American Jews Wed IDF and Mossad Fan 2
News Intel spat adds to Israeli concerns about Trump... Wed Jeff Brightone 1
News Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ... Wed James 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,027 • Total comments across all topics: 281,120,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC