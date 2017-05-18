Saudi Arabia working to dazzle Trump in busy overseas visit

Saudi Arabia is making every effort to dazzle and impress President Trump on his first overseas trip, seizing on the visit to cement itself as a major player on the world stage and shove aside rival Iran. The kingdom has arranged a dizzying schedule of events for the two days Trump will be in town - inviting figures as varied as Sudanese President Omar el-Bashir, who has been indicted for war crimes by the International Criminal Court ; Bret Baier , a host on the Fox News Channel that is popular with Trump and his supporters; and American country singer Toby Keith , who is to perform for a male-only crowd in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, since unrelated men and women are segregated in public.

