Saudi Arabia working to dazzle Trump in busy overseas visit
Saudi Arabia is making every effort to dazzle and impress President Trump on his first overseas trip, seizing on the visit to cement itself as a major player on the world stage and shove aside rival Iran. The kingdom has arranged a dizzying schedule of events for the two days Trump will be in town - inviting figures as varied as Sudanese President Omar el-Bashir, who has been indicted for war crimes by the International Criminal Court ; Bret Baier , a host on the Fox News Channel that is popular with Trump and his supporters; and American country singer Toby Keith , who is to perform for a male-only crowd in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, since unrelated men and women are segregated in public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louis Farrakhan Still 'Leading Anti-Semite': ADL
|13 hr
|khbv
|8
|Why U.S. Allies Saudi Arabia and Israel Are Loo... (May '15)
|16 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|12
|The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Co...
|16 hr
|Never Mind
|12
|Saudi Arabia working to dazzle Trump in busy ov...
|17 hr
|Chico
|1
|How the Six-Day War changed American Jews
|Wed
|IDF and Mossad Fan
|2
|Intel spat adds to Israeli concerns about Trump...
|Wed
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ...
|Wed
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC