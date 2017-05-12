Sacked Yemeni Governor Departs to Sau...

Sacked Yemeni Governor Departs to Saudi Arabia

A former Yemeni governor, recently sacked by the president, departed the southern city of Aden to Saudi Arabia on Friday after forming a separatist council rejected by Yemen's internationally-recognized government, Yemeni officials said. Aidarous al-Zubaidi, along with ex-Cabinet Minister Hani Bin Braik, both known to be close to the United Arab Emirates, were invited by Saudi officials in the latest bid to ease tensions between President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi and the UAE, a key member of the Saudi-led coalition fighting Shiite rebels in Yemen, known as Houthis, since 2015.

