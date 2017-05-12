Sacked Yemeni Governor Departs to Saudi Arabia
A former Yemeni governor, recently sacked by the president, departed the southern city of Aden to Saudi Arabia on Friday after forming a separatist council rejected by Yemen's internationally-recognized government, Yemeni officials said. Aidarous al-Zubaidi, along with ex-Cabinet Minister Hani Bin Braik, both known to be close to the United Arab Emirates, were invited by Saudi officials in the latest bid to ease tensions between President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi and the UAE, a key member of the Saudi-led coalition fighting Shiite rebels in Yemen, known as Houthis, since 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|14 hr
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
|How the Six-Day War changed American Jews
|14 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Author of controversial 'Jewish State' bill ins...
|15 hr
|zionism is racism
|1
|Carl Bernstein calls Israel the 'epicenter' of ...
|15 hr
|zionism is racism
|1
|Supporter of Controversial Israeli Settlements ...
|15 hr
|AIPAC mohels
|1
|Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11)
|17 hr
|Limpball Viagra
|61
|Safeguarding Islam's ancient past
|18 hr
|Tear it down
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC