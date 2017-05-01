Rights group: Syria used suspected ne...

Rights group: Syria used suspected nerve agents in 4 attacks

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

New evidence indicates that the Syrian government used suspected nerve agents in four chemical weapons attacks since December as part of a broader pattern of chemical weapons use, a human rights group said Monday. Human Rights Watch said in a report that the "widespread and systematic" attacks on civilians using chemical weapons could constitute crimes against humanity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Sun Simran 34
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Apr 29 TRD 71,285
News The American embassy in Tel Aviv on a regular d... Apr 28 Jeff Brightone 1
News Trump may announce US embassy move to Jerusalem... Apr 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Apr 27 USS LIBERTY 121,928
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... Apr 26 okimar 2
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr 26 Silly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,996 • Total comments across all topics: 280,713,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC