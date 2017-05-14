Report: Casino Mogul to be Questioned in Probe of Israel PM
American casino mogul Sheldon Adelson will reportedly give Israeli police testimony in an investigation into allegations of wrongdoing by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel's Channel 2 reported Sunday that Adelson, a close confidante of Netanyahu, and his wife will be questioned by police during their visit to Israel next week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do they eat turkey in Turkey? (Nov '09)
|22 hr
|Bored
|7
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|May 12
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
|How the Six-Day War changed American Jews
|May 12
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Author of controversial 'Jewish State' bill ins...
|May 12
|zionism is racism
|1
|Carl Bernstein calls Israel the 'epicenter' of ...
|May 12
|zionism is racism
|1
|Supporter of Controversial Israeli Settlements ...
|May 12
|AIPAC mohels
|1
|Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11)
|May 12
|Limpball Viagra
|61
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC