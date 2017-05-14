Report: Casino Mogul to be Questioned...

Report: Casino Mogul to be Questioned in Probe of Israel PM

15 hrs ago Read more: News Max

American casino mogul Sheldon Adelson will reportedly give Israeli police testimony in an investigation into allegations of wrongdoing by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel's Channel 2 reported Sunday that Adelson, a close confidante of Netanyahu, and his wife will be questioned by police during their visit to Israel next week.

Chicago, IL

