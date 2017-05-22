Reformists sweep Tehran municipal vot...

Reformists sweep Tehran municipal vote as Rouhani wins Iran

TEHRAN, Iran - Reformist candidates have reportedly swept municipal elections in the Iranian capital, taking all 21 seats in Tehran as moderate President Hassan Rouhani won a second term. Iranian state television reported Monday that Mohsen Hashemi Rafsanjani, a son of the influential late former President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, won more than 1.7 million votes to come in first among the candidates.

