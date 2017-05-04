Pro-secession rallies in Yemen spotli...

Pro-secession rallies in Yemen spotlight tensions with UAE

Stars and Stripes

Thousands of southern Yemenis who support the secession of their region rallied in Aden on Thursday against the sacking of the city's governor. President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi last week fired Aden's governor, Aidarous al-Zubaidi, along with Cabinet minister Hani Bin Braik.

Chicago, IL

