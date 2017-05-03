Powerful Saudi prince says no space f...

Powerful Saudi prince says no space for dialogue with Iran

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In this May 14, 2012 file photo, Prince Mohammed bin Salman waits for Gulf Arab leaders ahead of the opening of Gulf Cooperation Council summit, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia's Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sat down for a rare televised interview Tuesday, May 2, 2017, evening with Saudi TV, defending his wide-reaching plans for overhauling the country's economy and offering insights into how he views the kingdom's war in Yemen and its tensions with rival Iran.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... 6 hr True Christian wi... 5
News Sarkozy calls Netanyahu a - liar' (Nov '11) 8 hr Anita Hill Truther 50
News Mike Pence: Trump is considering moving the Ame... 8 hr New Budget 2
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr 30 Simran 34
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Apr 29 TRD 71,285
News The American embassy in Tel Aviv on a regular d... Apr 28 Jeff Brightone 1
News Trump may announce US embassy move to Jerusalem... Apr 27 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,012 • Total comments across all topics: 280,758,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC