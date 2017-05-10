Pope Francis prays for Yazidis as Ira...

Pope Francis prays for Yazidis as Iraqi troops advance in Mosul

Pope Francis called attention on Sunday to the plight of people affected by war and conflict in the Middle East as U.S.-backed forces close in on Islamic State militants in Iraq. "So many innocent people are being sorely tested, be they Christian, or Muslim, or from minority groups like the Yazidi, who are suffering tragic violence and discrimination," Francis said after his regular Sunday address in the Vatican.

Chicago, IL

