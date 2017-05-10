Parents sue Palestinian groups to collect on jury award
The parents of a 17-year-old yeshiva student killed overseas by Hamas terrorists in 1996 have sued two Chicago-area Palestinian-American groups to collect on a legal judgment. The Chicago Tribune reports that Stanley and Joyce Boim filed a federal lawsuit Friday against American Muslims for Palestine and Americans for Justice in Palestine Educational Foundation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|23 hr
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
|How the Six-Day War changed American Jews
|Fri
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Author of controversial 'Jewish State' bill ins...
|Fri
|zionism is racism
|1
|Carl Bernstein calls Israel the 'epicenter' of ...
|Fri
|zionism is racism
|1
|Supporter of Controversial Israeli Settlements ...
|Fri
|AIPAC mohels
|1
|Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11)
|Fri
|Limpball Viagra
|61
|Safeguarding Islam's ancient past
|Fri
|Tear it down
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC