Parents sue Palestinian groups to collect on jury award

14 hrs ago

The parents of a 17-year-old yeshiva student killed overseas by Hamas terrorists in 1996 have sued two Chicago-area Palestinian-American groups to collect on a legal judgment. The Chicago Tribune reports that Stanley and Joyce Boim filed a federal lawsuit Friday against American Muslims for Palestine and Americans for Justice in Palestine Educational Foundation.

