Palestinians stay on hunger strike despite 'snacking' claims
That's about the same number as before the release of a video Israel claims shows the strike leader secretly eating in his cell. Supporters of Marwan Barghouti say the video released earlier this week and purportedly showing him snacking is a fabrication intended to break the prisoners' morale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|9 hr
|Tm Cln
|69
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|10 hr
|Aaron Hernandez d...
|127
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|12 hr
|Bogus Repeal
|61
|How A Man With No Coding Experience Built An Ap...
|Mon
|Solarman
|1
|US Embassy in Saudi Arabia posts video that omi...
|Mon
|fingers mcgurke
|1
|US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P...
|May 7
|joe
|4
|Can We Finally Get Over Bernie Sanders?
|May 6
|Bishop Tutu fan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC