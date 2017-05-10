Palestinians stay on hunger strike de...

Palestinians stay on hunger strike despite snacking claims

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

More than 880 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel remained on a hunger strike Tuesday, the 23rd day of their protest - a number that was about the same as before the release of a video that Israel claimed shows the strike leader secretly eating in his cell. Supporters of Marwan Barghouti say the video is a fabrication intended to break the prisoners' morale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News David Ben-Gurion comes to New York 5 hr Rome 1
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Tue Tm Cln 69
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) Tue Aaron Hernandez d... 127
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) Tue Bogus Repeal 61
News How A Man With No Coding Experience Built An Ap... Mon Solarman 1
News US Embassy in Saudi Arabia posts video that omi... Mon fingers mcgurke 1
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... May 7 joe 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,156 • Total comments across all topics: 280,914,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC