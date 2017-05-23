Palestinians, Israel police clash at Jerusalem Old City gate
Several dozen young Israeli men, some holding Israeli flags, were marching through the Old City's Damascus Gate on their way to the Western Wall on Wednesday when they encountered a group of Palestinian protesters. Earlier Wednesday, police arrested two Islamic Waqf guards who allegedly assaulted a group of Israelis who entered a contested Jerusalem shrine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On trip abroad, Trump stays on script, but will...
|1 hr
|floweranxin
|1
|In U.S. presidential first, Trump prays at Jeru...
|2 hr
|Mothra
|72
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|2 hr
|Mothra
|143
|How the Six-Day War changed American Jews
|3 hr
|Mighty righty
|10
|US, Turkey dispute fighting in DC as ambassador...
|8 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|7
|Police, Jewish activists, Muslim guards clash o...
|12 hr
|whining wall
|1
|Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes...
|12 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC