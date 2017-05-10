Palestinian West Bank local elections...

Palestinian West Bank local elections a test for Fatah party

Palestinians are choosing mayors and local councils in communities across the West Bank, a rare chance to cast ballots after more than a decade without presidential or legislative elections. Tribal loyalties often trump party affiliation at the local level, but Saturday's vote is also seen as a test for the embattled, nepotism-tainted Fatah party of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

