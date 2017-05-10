Palestinian man charged with British ...

Palestinian man charged with British student's murder in Israel

Read more: Malvern Gazette

Hannah Bladon, 20, was stabbed multiple times in the back with a 7-inch knife as she was travelling on a light rail train near the Old City, according to an indictment filed by the Jerusalem District Attorney's Office. Jamil Tamimi, 57, faces a charge of intentional murder over the attack on the University of Birmingham student, who had been on an exchange programme with the Rothberg International School at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem since January.

Chicago, IL

