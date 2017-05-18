Next stop for Trump is Israel, in pursuit of 'ultimate deal'
President Donald Trump has cast the elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians as the "ultimate deal." But he will step foot in Israel having offered few indications of how he plans to achieve what so many of his predecessors could not.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|31 min
|Tm Cln
|70
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|1 hr
|Hostis Publicus
|60
|Muslim Americans Have Some Advice For Trump On ...
|1 hr
|Jay Em
|7
|Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak...
|3 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump usin...
|4 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|23
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sat
|jowls humaway
|71,287
|The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Co...
|Sat
|Quirky
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC