New Hamas chief makes first public appearance in native Gaza

The new leader of Hamas made his first public appearance in the new role on Monday, visiting a solidarity tent in his native Gaza for hunger-striking Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. Ismail Haniyeh replaced Qatar-based Khaled Mashaal in the Palestinian group's top position, as head of the political bureau.

