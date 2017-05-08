New Hamas chief makes first public appearance in native Gaza
The new leader of Hamas made his first public appearance in the new role on Monday, visiting a solidarity tent in his native Gaza for hunger-striking Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. Ismail Haniyeh replaced Qatar-based Khaled Mashaal in the Palestinian group's top position, as head of the political bureau.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|1 min
|Black Snake Moan
|68
|How A Man With No Coding Experience Built An Ap...
|4 hr
|Solarman
|1
|US Embassy in Saudi Arabia posts video that omi...
|4 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|1
|US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P...
|Sun
|joe
|4
|Can We Finally Get Over Bernie Sanders?
|May 6
|Bishop Tutu fan
|2
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May 5
|Raz
|2
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May 5
|Decency_my strong...
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC