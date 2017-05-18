New footage shows Erdogan watching Wa...

New footage shows Erdogan watching Washington brawl

New video footage has emerged that shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan looking on as Turkish security officials beat up protesters outside the country's embassy in Washington earlier this week. Erdogan, who met with President Donald Trump at the White House just hours before the fighting broke out on Tuesday, briefly witnessed the brawl in which nine people were left requiring hospital treatment.

