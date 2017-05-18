NBA player Kanter heading to US after detained in Romania

NBA player Kanter heading to US after...

20 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Romanian Border Police spokesman Fabian Badila confirmed to The Associated Press that the player left Romania for the United States via London. Kanter, who is from Turkey, said in a video Saturday morning on his Twitter account that the Turkish embassy canceled his passport and he'd been detained for several hours at a Romanian airport.

