Mattis: US reviewing Syria safe zones but has many questions

16 hrs ago

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said the U.S. owes it to the people of Syria to take a close look at the Russian proposal to create several "safe zones" in Syria. But Mattis also said the plan poses many unanswered questions, including whether it would be effective.

