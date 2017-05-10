Malaysia deports 3 Turks believed to be in militant group
Malaysian police said Friday they have deported three Turkish men suspected of links to U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, accused of being behind a failed coup attempt in Turkey last year. National police chief Khalid Abu Bakar said the three men were sent to Ankara on Thursday after being found to be involved with an alleged terrorist organization headed by Gulen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|20 hr
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
|How the Six-Day War changed American Jews
|20 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Author of controversial 'Jewish State' bill ins...
|21 hr
|zionism is racism
|1
|Carl Bernstein calls Israel the 'epicenter' of ...
|21 hr
|zionism is racism
|1
|Supporter of Controversial Israeli Settlements ...
|22 hr
|AIPAC mohels
|1
|Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11)
|23 hr
|Limpball Viagra
|61
|Safeguarding Islam's ancient past
|Fri
|Tear it down
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC