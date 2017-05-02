Libyan Premier, Rival General in UAE ...

Libyan Premier, Rival General in UAE for 'mediation' Talks

Libya's U.N.-backed prime minister and a powerful rival general have met in the United Arab Emirates for talks on how to resolve the country's long-running conflict. Libya's armed forces posted an image Tuesday on Facebook showing Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter standing next to Prime Minister Fayez Serraj.

