Kurdish-led forces say they will advance on IS capital

In this undated photo released Thursday, May 11, 2017, by Hawar News, the news agency for the semi-autonomous Kurdish areas in Syria, shows fighters from the Kurdish-led Syria Democratic Forces, patrolling on a street in Ta... BEIRUT - A Kurdish-led Syrian force backed by the U.S. expects to advance on the Islamic State group's de facto capital of Raqqa in northern Syria this summer, a commander said Friday, following a decision by the Trump administration to supply the force with heavier weapons. The Syrian Democratic Forces have been buoyed by this week's capture of the key town of Tabqa and its nearby dam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.