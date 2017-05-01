Judge: Giuliani seems dismissive of Iran sanctions case

In this combination of file photos, then Attorney General Michael Mukasey, left, speaks at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington on Dec. 16, 2008 and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani arrives for meetings with President-elect Donald Trump on Nov. 20, 2016, in Bedminster, N.J. A judge said Tuesday, May 2, 2017, that Giuliani and Mukasey seem dismissive of serious charges lodged against a prominent Turkish businessman they've been hired to represent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.