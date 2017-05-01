Judge: Giuliani seems dismissive of I...

Judge: Giuliani seems dismissive of Iran sanctions case

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

In this combination of file photos, then Attorney General Michael Mukasey, left, speaks at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington on Dec. 16, 2008 and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani arrives for meetings with President-elect Donald Trump on Nov. 20, 2016, in Bedminster, N.J. A judge said Tuesday, May 2, 2017, that Giuliani and Mukasey seem dismissive of serious charges lodged against a prominent Turkish businessman they've been hired to represent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... 4 hr Simran 4
News Mike Pence: Trump is considering moving the Ame... 20 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr 30 Simran 34
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Apr 29 TRD 71,285
News The American embassy in Tel Aviv on a regular d... Apr 28 Jeff Brightone 1
News Trump may announce US embassy move to Jerusalem... Apr 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Apr 27 USS LIBERTY 121,928
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,897 • Total comments across all topics: 280,746,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC