Jordanian stabber shot dead in Jerusalem

Jordanian stabber shot dead in Jerusalem

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

An Israeli police officer shot dead a Jordanian attacker who stabbed him in the Old City of Jerusalem on Saturday, police said. Police spokeswoman Luba Samri said the attacker quickly pulled a knife and stabbed the officer several times, moderately wounding him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula... Fri OPERATION GREYLORD 1
News How the Six-Day War changed American Jews Fri yidfellas v USA 1
News Author of controversial 'Jewish State' bill ins... Fri zionism is racism 1
News Carl Bernstein calls Israel the 'epicenter' of ... Fri zionism is racism 1
News Supporter of Controversial Israeli Settlements ... Fri AIPAC mohels 1
News Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11) Fri Limpball Viagra 61
News Safeguarding Islam's ancient past Fri Tear it down 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,195 • Total comments across all topics: 280,999,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC