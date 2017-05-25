Israel's Ramadan goodwill comes amid ...

Israel's Ramadan goodwill comes amid tension over Gaza power

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Newms360.com

Israel has announced a series of goodwill gestures for Palestinians ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan a day after it warned Gaza's already meager electricity supply could be further reduced following a spat between Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and the Islamic militant group Hamas that rules the territory. Maj. Gen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Choosing Israel, Trump Mirrors Reagan 4 hr Cordwainer Trout 7
News In U.S. presidential first, Trump prays at Jeru... 8 hr Red Crosse 79
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 8 hr Tm Cln 77
News Why Atheism Will Replace Religion (Aug '12) 9 hr John 14,734
News On trip abroad, Trump stays on script, but will... 11 hr Red Crosse 13
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... 20 hr True Christian wi... 1
News White House Middle East Victory Lap Draws Skept... Thu Evilgelicalling 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,051 • Total comments across all topics: 281,311,289

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC