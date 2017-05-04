Israeli Cabinet committee pushes bill...

Israeli Cabinet committee pushes bill that downgrades Arabic

The Ministerial Committee for Legislation voted Sunday to present the controversial "nation-state bill" that states "the right to realize self-determination in the State of Israel is unique to the Jewish people." The bill has to pass several rounds of legislation in parliament for it to become law.

Chicago, IL

