Israeli Cabinet committee pushes bill that downgrades Arabic
The Ministerial Committee for Legislation voted Sunday to present the controversial "nation-state bill" that states "the right to realize self-determination in the State of Israel is unique to the Jewish people." The bill has to pass several rounds of legislation in parliament for it to become law.
