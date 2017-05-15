Israel-US spat erupts ahead of Trump visit to region
In this Sunday, May 7, 2017 file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs a weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem. The Israeli prime minister's office says it is seeking clarifications from President Donald Trump after an American official said the Western Wall is part of the West Bank.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Controversial Trump envoy Friedman arrives in I...
|Mon
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Do they eat turkey in Turkey? (Nov '09)
|Sun
|Bored
|7
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|May 12
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
|How the Six-Day War changed American Jews
|May 12
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Author of controversial 'Jewish State' bill ins...
|May 12
|zionism is racism
|1
|Carl Bernstein calls Israel the 'epicenter' of ...
|May 12
|zionism is racism
|1
|Supporter of Controversial Israeli Settlements ...
|May 12
|AIPAC mohels
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC