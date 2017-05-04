Israel says Palestinian hunger strike leader ate in secret
Israel's Prison Service released footage on Sunday that it says shows the leader of a mass Palestinian hunger strike breaking his fast, a claim dismissed by the Palestinians as an attempt to undermine the open-ended strike, now in its 21st day. Assaf Librati, a spokesman for the prison service, said strike organizer and Palestinian uprising leader Marwan Barghouti ate a candy bar on May 5 and cookies on April 27. He said surveillance was increased and Barghouti was caught on film eating.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P...
|21 hr
|joe
|4
|Can We Finally Get Over Bernie Sanders?
|Sat
|Bishop Tutu fan
|2
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|Fri
|Raz
|2
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May 5
|Decency_my strong...
|10
|Sarkozy calls Netanyahu a - liar' (Nov '11)
|May 4
|Appomatox Surrend...
|51
|Mike Pence: Trump is considering moving the Ame...
|May 3
|New Budget
|2
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr 30
|Simran
|34
