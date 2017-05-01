Israel official: 870 Palestinians remain on hunger strike

In this April 23, 2017 file photo, a Palestinian protester holds a sling shot as he sits near a banner with a picture of jailed leader Marwan Barghouti that reads, "The architect of the uprising," following a protest supporting prisoners in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Ramallah. An Israeli official said Monday, May 1, 2017, that the number of Palestinians prisoners participating in one of the largest hunger strike in years dropped to 870, from 1,300 a week earlier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.