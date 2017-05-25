Israel: Netanyahu's bladder stone suc...

Israel: Netanyahu's bladder stone successfully removed

The office of the Israeli prime minister says a medical procedure to remove Benjamin Netanyahu's bladder stone has been successful. It says Netanyahu returned to "full activity" on Friday morning following the procedure the previous night that shattered the stone.

Chicago, IL

