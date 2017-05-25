Israel: Netanyahu's bladder stone successfully removed
The office of the Israeli prime minister says a medical procedure to remove Benjamin Netanyahu's bladder stone has been successful. It says Netanyahu returned to "full activity" on Friday morning following the procedure the previous night that shattered the stone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Barriere Star Journal.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Atheism Will Replace Religion (Aug '12)
|1 hr
|John
|14,736
|Choosing Israel, Trump Mirrors Reagan
|11 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|7
|In U.S. presidential first, Trump prays at Jeru...
|14 hr
|Red Crosse
|79
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|15 hr
|Tm Cln
|77
|On trip abroad, Trump stays on script, but will...
|18 hr
|Red Crosse
|13
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|Fri
|True Christian wi...
|1
|White House Middle East Victory Lap Draws Skept...
|Thu
|Evilgelicalling
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC