Israel lauds US security ties following Trump disclosures
A worker hangs Israeli and American flags on a lamppost along a freeway leading to Jerusalem, days before a planned visit by President Donald Trump, Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The Israeli prime minister's office said it is seeking clarifications from Trump after an American official said the Western Wall is part of the West Bank.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louis Farrakhan Still 'Leading Anti-Semite': ADL
|7 hr
|Nation of Islam F...
|3
|How the Six-Day War changed American Jews
|7 hr
|IDF and Mossad Fan
|2
|The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Co...
|11 hr
|Eleanor
|5
|Intel spat adds to Israeli concerns about Trump...
|12 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ...
|17 hr
|James
|1
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|Tue
|Media Matters
|62
|Trump's first overseas debut amid fears, aspira...
|Tue
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC