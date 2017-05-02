Israel criticizes UN cultural agency resolution on Jerusalem
Israel lashed out at the U.N. cultural agency on Tuesday over a resolution criticizing its excavations in and around Jerusalem's Old City, a sensitive area that is home to holy sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims. The UNESCO resolution, tabled by several Arab countries and approved on Tuesday, calls on Israel, as the "occupying Power," to cease "persistent excavations, tunneling, works and projects in east Jerusalem," which the Palestinians claim as the capital of their future state.
