Israel criticizes UN cultural agency ...

Israel criticizes UN cultural agency resolution on Jerusalem

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Israel lashed out at the U.N. cultural agency on Tuesday over a resolution criticizing its excavations in and around Jerusalem's Old City, a sensitive area that is home to holy sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims. The UNESCO resolution, tabled by several Arab countries and approved on Tuesday, calls on Israel, as the "occupying Power," to cease "persistent excavations, tunneling, works and projects in east Jerusalem," which the Palestinians claim as the capital of their future state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mike Pence: Trump is considering moving the Ame... 2 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... 10 hr Simran 2
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr 30 Simran 34
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Apr 29 TRD 71,285
News The American embassy in Tel Aviv on a regular d... Apr 28 Jeff Brightone 1
News Trump may announce US embassy move to Jerusalem... Apr 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Apr 27 USS LIBERTY 121,928
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,055 • Total comments across all topics: 280,729,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC