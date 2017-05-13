IS downs Iraqi helicopter west of Mosul

IS downs Iraqi helicopter west of Mosul

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

An Iraqi air force helicopter has been downed west of Mosul Saturday afternoon after coming under fire from the Islamic State group, according to Iraq's joint operations command. The helicopter was hit while supporting Iraq's mostly Shiite militia forces in an operation to retake villages still held by the militants in the sprawling desert to Mosul's west, Brig.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula... Fri OPERATION GREYLORD 1
News How the Six-Day War changed American Jews Fri yidfellas v USA 1
News Author of controversial 'Jewish State' bill ins... Fri zionism is racism 1
News Carl Bernstein calls Israel the 'epicenter' of ... Fri zionism is racism 1
News Supporter of Controversial Israeli Settlements ... Fri AIPAC mohels 1
News Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11) Fri Limpball Viagra 61
News Safeguarding Islam's ancient past Fri Tear it down 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iraq
  2. Ebola
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,516 • Total comments across all topics: 280,996,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC