Iraqi's Shiite militias launch anti-IS push west of Mosul

An Iraqi official says the country's Shiite-led militia force has launched an operation to retake a small village held by the Islamic State group west of the embattled city of Mosul Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who heads the government-sanctioned militia forces known as the Popular Mobilization Units, says the push began in the early hours of Friday morning and aims to further sever supply lines in and out of Mosul. That's according to a statement from al-Muhandis' office.

