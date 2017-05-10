Iraqi's Shiite militias launch anti-I...

Iraqi's Shiite militias launch anti-IS push west of Mosul

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

An Iraqi official says the country's Shiite-led militia force has launched an operation to retake a small village held by the Islamic State group west of the embattled city of Mosul Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who heads the government-sanctioned militia forces known as the Popular Mobilization Units, says the push began in the early hours of Friday morning and aims to further sever supply lines in and out of Mosul. That's according to a statement from al-Muhandis' office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula... 5 hr OPERATION GREYLORD 1
News How the Six-Day War changed American Jews 5 hr yidfellas v USA 1
News Author of controversial 'Jewish State' bill ins... 6 hr zionism is racism 1
News Carl Bernstein calls Israel the 'epicenter' of ... 6 hr zionism is racism 1
News Supporter of Controversial Israeli Settlements ... 6 hr AIPAC mohels 1
News Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11) 8 hr Limpball Viagra 61
News Safeguarding Islam's ancient past 8 hr Tear it down 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,131 • Total comments across all topics: 280,964,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC