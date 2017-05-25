Iraqis demand compensation after US probe into Mosul strike

Iraqi officials demanded compensation from the U.S.-led coalition following an investigation into a March 17 airstrike in which the Pentagon acknowledged a U.S. bomb targeting Islamic State group fighters in Mosul set off a series of explosions that killed more than 100 civilians. However, several residents of the Mosul neighborhood told The Associated Press on Friday there were no IS fighters or explosives inside the house struck by the U.S. bomb.

