Iraqi forces release videos countering claims of abuse
The spokesman for the unit said Thursday that the videos released late Wednesday - in which an Emergency Response Division officer interviews a man and a family allegedly tortured - show the allegations reported by an Iraqi photographer for the magazine are "incorrect." The Spiegel report was published last weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On trip abroad, Trump stays on script, but will...
|10 min
|Evilgelicalling
|5
|White House Middle East Victory Lap Draws Skept...
|22 min
|Evilgelicalling
|11
|U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm...
|48 min
|Denizen_Kate
|1
|In U.S. presidential first, Trump prays at Jeru...
|1 hr
|Red Crosse
|77
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|3 hr
|DENG
|121,924
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|8 hr
|Charlie Brown
|76
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|10 hr
|idiotic Interregnum
|152
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC