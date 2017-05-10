Iraqi boys recount horrors of captivity, training by IS
They made the captive children, weak from hunger, fight over a single tomato. Then the Islamic State militants told them that in paradise they could eat to their hearts delight, but they could only get there by blowing themselves up.
