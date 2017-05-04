Iraq, US in talks to keep American troop presence after IS new

Iraq, US in talks to keep American tr...

Iraq, US in talks to keep American troop presence after IS

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi is in talks with the Trump administration to keep American troops in Iraq after the fight against the Islamic State group in the country is concluded, according to a U.S. official and an official from the Iraqi government. Both officials underlined that the discussions are ongoing and that nothing is finalized.

Chicago, IL

