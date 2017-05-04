Iraq, US in talks to keep American troop presence after IS new
Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi is in talks with the Trump administration to keep American troops in Iraq after the fight against the Islamic State group in the country is concluded, according to a U.S. official and an official from the Iraqi government. Both officials underlined that the discussions are ongoing and that nothing is finalized.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|12 hr
|Gynaecologist by ...
|8
|Sarkozy calls Netanyahu a - liar' (Nov '11)
|20 hr
|Appomatox Surrend...
|51
|Mike Pence: Trump is considering moving the Ame...
|Wed
|New Budget
|2
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr 30
|Simran
|34
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Apr 29
|TRD
|71,285
|The American embassy in Tel Aviv on a regular d...
|Apr 28
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump may announce US embassy move to Jerusalem...
|Apr 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC