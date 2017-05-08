Iran warns Saudi prince for bringing ...

Iran warns Saudi prince for bringing 'battle' to Iran remark

12 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

Iran's defense minister on May 8 lashed back at Saudi Arabia, slamming the kingdom's deputy crown prince over belligerent comments last week that underscored the deep rivalries between the Sunni and Shiite power. In a wide-ranging interview, Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman said there was no space for dialogue with rival Iran due to its Shiite ambitions "to control the Islamic world."

Chicago, IL

