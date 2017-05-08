Iran warns Saudi prince for bringing 'battle' to Iran remark
Iran's defense minister on May 8 lashed back at Saudi Arabia, slamming the kingdom's deputy crown prince over belligerent comments last week that underscored the deep rivalries between the Sunni and Shiite power. In a wide-ranging interview, Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman said there was no space for dialogue with rival Iran due to its Shiite ambitions "to control the Islamic world."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|3 hr
|Black Snake Moan
|68
|How A Man With No Coding Experience Built An Ap...
|7 hr
|Solarman
|1
|US Embassy in Saudi Arabia posts video that omi...
|8 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|1
|US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P...
|Sun
|joe
|4
|Can We Finally Get Over Bernie Sanders?
|May 6
|Bishop Tutu fan
|2
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May 5
|Raz
|2
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May 5
|Decency_my strong...
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC